Suspect identified in Thanksgiving shooting death of 17-year-old at Hampton Rally's: Police

Posted at 5:02 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 17:13:45-05

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police say there is a suspect in the connection to the shooting of a 17-year-old Rally's employee on Thanksgiving.

Elijah James-Sanders, 25 of Newport News, is currently wanted for one count of second degree murder, one count of burglary with the intent to commit assault, one count of use of a firearm in commission of felony, one count of discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling and one count of wearing a mask in public.

Though police do not have a picture of James-Sanders, they say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, a caller reported a shooting at the Rally's on the 1000 block of West Mercury Boulevard, according to the Hampton Police Department.

After a preliminary investigation, police say that the 17-year-old is an employee at the Rally's and was involved in a "physical altercation" with the man who shot him.

The teen was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where police say he later succumbed to his injuries.

