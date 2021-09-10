Watch
Suspect in 2020 James City Co. bank robbery arrested, charged with armed robbery

James City Co. Police Department
James Washington
Posted at 3:25 PM, Sep 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-10 15:25:17-04

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - A suspect in a 2020 bank robbery in James City County was arrested nearly a year after the initial incident.

On September 17, 2020, a robbery took place at the Atlantic Union Bank, located at 5125 John Tyler Highway. The suspect told the teller that he had a gun and demanded money, then ran away from the scene. No injuries were reported.

According to the James City County Police Department, 58-year-old Richmond man James Washington was taken into custody Tuesday. A warrant for armed robbery was issued for his arrest in March.

Washington is currently being held at Richmond City Jail.

