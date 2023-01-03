Watch Now
Suspect in barricade situation near Virginia Wesleyan University arrested

Posted at 1:45 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 13:45:22-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A suspect in a barricade situation near Virginia Wesleyan University has been arrested, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

On Monday, Jan. 2, the department said it was handling a tactical situation near VWU in the 700 block of Gourmet Way. Authorities said the suspect, an adult male, “refused to exit the residence and [was] armed.” He was the only person inside the residence at the time.

The police took the suspect into custody overnight. He has since been identified as 41-year-old Tommy Williams of Danville, Virginia.

He was been charged with the following: failure to appear, grand larceny, burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

