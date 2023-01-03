Watch Now
VB police confirm barricade situation near Virginia Wesleyan University

Ian Teasley/News 3
Virginia Beach police respond to a barricade situation on Jan. 2, 2023, on Gourmet Way.
Posted at 8:35 PM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 20:35:48-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police confirmed to News 3 they are working a barricade situation Monday night.

Police said it's happening in the 700 block of Gourmet Way which is near Virginia Wesleyan University.

A spokesperson told News 3 the situation involves a man who has warrants on file. He is not coming out of the home and is armed.

Police said the man is the only one inside, and they said the situation is "rapidly evolving."

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

