VB police confirm barricade situation near Virginia Wesleyan University

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police confirmed to News 3 they are working a barricade situation Monday night.

Police said it's happening in the 700 block of Gourmet Way which is near Virginia Wesleyan University.

A spokesperson told News 3 the situation involves a man who has warrants on file. He is not coming out of the home and is armed.

Police said the man is the only one inside, and they said the situation is "rapidly evolving."

This is a developing story.


