Watch
News

Actions

Suspect in Camden County school bus crash turns himself in, charged with reckless driving

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Day/The Daily Advance
Camden Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Marcum (center) walks around to the rear of a BMW that was involved in a high-speed chase with police before colliding with a loaded school bus at the intersection of U.S. Highway 158 and Gumberry Road, Wednesday. One student was transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for medical evaluation. At least one other was later transported by a parent to SAMC, also for medical evaluation. The driver of the BMW was seen handcuffed as he was transported from the wreck scene, a local official said.
Camden County school bus crash (October 20)
Posted at 5:42 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 17:42:03-04

CAMDEN Co., N.C. - The suspect in a high-speed, multi-county police chase that ended in a crash involving a school bus full of children turned himself in to police Thursday afternoon.

Police say the man was taken into custody at the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office at around 3:30 p.m., then posted bail through a bondsman. His first court appearance will be Monday, October 25 in Camden County.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, he was charged with speeding in a school zone, felony fleeing to elude, reckless driving, passing in a no-passing lane and aggressive driving.

The crash happened at U.S. Highway 158 and Gumberry Road in Camden County Wednesday afternoon, after Currituck County deputies tried to stop the driver for speeding. The driver allegedly blew through two school zones before entering Camden County and crashing into the bus.

Dr. Joe Ferrell, the superintendent of Camden County Schools, told News 3 one student was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

A sheriff at the Camden County Police Department said that the student's injuries are not life-threatening. He also said that there were parents that arrived at the scene and took their children to the hospital.

The vehicle's driver was injured in the crash and flown to a Norfolk hospital. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections