Suspect in Camden County school bus crash turns himself in, charged with reckless driving

CAMDEN Co., N.C. - The suspect in a high-speed, multi-county police chase that ended in a crash involving a school bus full of children turned himself in to police Thursday afternoon.

Police say the man was taken into custody at the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office at around 3:30 p.m., then posted bail through a bondsman. His first court appearance will be Monday, October 25 in Camden County.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, he was charged with speeding in a school zone, felony fleeing to elude, reckless driving, passing in a no-passing lane and aggressive driving.

The crash happened at U.S. Highway 158 and Gumberry Road in Camden County Wednesday afternoon, after Currituck County deputies tried to stop the driver for speeding. The driver allegedly blew through two school zones before entering Camden County and crashing into the bus.

Dr. Joe Ferrell, the superintendent of Camden County Schools, told News 3 one student was taken to the hospital out of an abundance of caution.

A sheriff at the Camden County Police Department said that the student's injuries are not life-threatening. He also said that there were parents that arrived at the scene and took their children to the hospital.

The vehicle's driver was injured in the crash and flown to a Norfolk hospital. He was the only person in the vehicle.