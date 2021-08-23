Suspect in Chesapeake fatal crash arrested during traffic stop

THE ARREST COMES A MONTH AFTER EARLS FLED THE SCENE OF A FATAL CAR CRASH THAT TOOK THE LIFE OF JAHSANI JEAN-BAPTISTE IN JULY. — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department arrested 29-year-old Johnathan Earls, Sunday night at a traffic stop.

The arrest comes a month after Earls allegedly fled the scene of a fatal car crash that took the life of Jahsani Jean-Baptiste in July. Earls had been on the run since then, police said.

Authorities are charging Earls with hit and run/fatality, felony eluding, felony homicide, felony possession of a firearm, reckless driving, and driving while revoked.

Earls is being held at the Newport News City Jail and received no bond.