Watch
News

Actions

Suspect in Chesapeake fatal crash arrested during traffic stop

items.[0].image.alt
Newport News Police Department
Untitled design.png
Posted at 12:26 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 12:26:55-04

THE ARREST COMES A MONTH AFTER EARLS FLED THE SCENE OF A FATAL CAR CRASH THAT TOOK THE LIFE OF JAHSANI JEAN-BAPTISTE IN JULY. — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department arrested 29-year-old Johnathan Earls, Sunday night at a traffic stop.

The arrest comes a month after Earls allegedly fled the scene of a fatal car crash that took the life of Jahsani Jean-Baptiste in July. Earls had been on the run since then, police said.

Related: Driver strikes slowed traffic during police pursuit in Chesapeake; 1 person killed, suspect at large

Authorities are charging Earls with hit and run/fatality, felony eluding, felony homicide, felony possession of a firearm, reckless driving, and driving while revoked.

Earls is being held at the Newport News City Jail and received no bond.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections