YORK Co., Va. - One person is in custody after a double shooting in the 2900 block of George Washington Memorial Highway early Friday evening.

The York Poquoson Sheriff's Office says just after 6 p.m., deputies received a call for shots fired and then another call about two people who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Authorities say there is no immediate threat to the area.

There is no further information.

