Suspect in Newport News homicide arrested

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A suspect has been arrested for a homicide that took place on August 7, 2021.

Related: 19-year-old man dies from injuries after shooting at Newport News apartment building

Authorities were conducting investigations and obtained arrest warrants for 19-year-old Jeremiah Antione Leonard, of the 200 block of Whitestone Court. The warrants were served at approximately 12:24 p.m. on the 200 block of 26th Street.

Leonard has been charged with one count each 1st-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, shooting in a public place, and two counts use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

