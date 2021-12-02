Suspect in Young Terrace mass shooting deemed competent to stand trial

NORFOLK, Va. - The suspect in a Norfolk mass shooting that claimed the lives of three women and left two more injured in November was deemed competent to stand trial in a Wednesday hearing.

On November 3, 2021, 19-year-old Ziontay Palmer and one of the victims, a pregnant teen, got out of a car driven by an unknown person together after having an argument in the car. Palmer is then accused of shooting the teenager in the shoulder as she was leaving the car.

The teenager ran inside, then her mother, Nicole Lovewine, and her mother's partner, 42-year-old Detra Brown, ran to her rescue. Palmer is accused of shooting them both at point-blank range.

A neighbor, 44-year-old Sara E. Costine, and a 39-year-old woman heard the commotion and ran to help. Palmer allegedly shot them both, killing Costine and leaving the 39-year-old woman injured.

Palmer will next appear in court for a preliminary hearing on January 11, 2022.