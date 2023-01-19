Tackling food insecurity with "The Community Feed" at TCC

NORFOLK, Va. — A local organization says they’re seeing more people coming through their doors asking for help, and they need more volunteers in order to help.

Tidewater Community College is working with The Food Bank and the Virginia Department of Health to tackle food insecurity.

They’re providing resources to students and members of the community. They call it “The Community Feed.”

It’s not just about food, they also help with things like financial literacy and housing support.

“I’ve had people cry in front of me because they’re so thankful to get some food from here and even just getting a resource of allocations ‘here’s some people that can help if you need a place to stay.’ It really does help people in more ways than just giving them food,” said shopper turned volunteer, Karlee LaBarge.

Staff say setting students up for success is key.

“If our students can’t function academically because they’re hungry, well, we want to take care of that problem and look around you we have here: the community feed. Where any student and part of the community can come in. We see over 100 plus student a month, which means we’re impacting households,” said Melvilyn Scott, Lead Case Manager of Student Resource & Empowerment Center.

The Community Feed is located on the second floor of the MacArthur Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. To learn how to get help or get involved, visit The Community Feed at Tidewater Community College.