'Take it Easy:' Breeze Airways puts fall flights to 11 cities on sale

Posted at 5:49 AM, Aug 22, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — Breeze Airways has introduced a new promotion to help travelers "take it easy."

Starting August 22 through August 24, fall travelers can book a roundtrip and use the code "YOUDOYOU" at checkout to get a 30% discount off of the base fare.

Breeze is offering the new promotion for nonstop flights from Norfolk to:

  • Charleston, South Carolina
  • Fort Myers, Florida
  • Hartford, Connecticut
  • Islip-Long Island, New York
  • Jacksonville, Florida
  • Las Vegas, Nevada
  • New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Portland, Maine
  • Providence, Rhode Island
  • Syracuse, New York
  • Tampa, Florida

"Fall has a unique charm and intrigue that asks us to slow down and take in the changing colors and cooler breezes," said Tom Doxey, president of Breeze Airways. "Our 30 percent off 'Take it Easy' promotion is all about inspiring people to live their best lives by seeking out new experiences in our incredible destinations."
The promotion is on sale through Thursday for travel dates between September 5 and December 19.

