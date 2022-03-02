TASTE starts fundraiser for worker injured in shooting, briefly closes restaurant to heal

NORFOLK, Va. - Workers at the TASTE restaurant in Norfolk have shared some saddening news regarding one of their workers.

Connie Hubbard, a "longtime team member" at the TASTE restaurant in Norfolk, is in critical condition after surviving a shooting on Monday, according to a Gofundme created for her.

The TASTE team has started the Gofundme page in support of Hubbard and asks the public to donate to help with medical expenses.

TASTE Ghent decided to remain closed on Tuesday to allow team members to heal following such a sudden event.

That location is not set to open until 10 a.m. on Wednesday and News 3 will check to see if they remain closed or reopen.

"Please keep Connie and her family in your thoughts and prayers during this time. If you would like to support her family to help with medical and funeral expenses, please consider donating. The TASTE Family of Businesses plans to match all contributions made," the account page said.

Click here to view the Gofundme