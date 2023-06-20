TCC opening child development centers on Norfolk, Portsmouth campuses

NORFOLK, Va. — Tidewater Community College (TCC) is opening two Child Development Centers on the Portsmouth and Norfolk campuses beginning in the fall semester.

TCC says these centers will provide quality care and developmental learning for children of students, "helping them thrive while their parents pursue higher education."

The first center will open in August on Portsmouth's campus, followed by the second location at Norfolk campus in January.

Alumni and students from TCC's Early Childhood Development program will staff the centers, and focus on teaching children school readiness and important skills through play.

"Parents will be able to attend in-person classes, complete internships or program requirements and feel relief from financial barriers, all while their children receive high-quality care," said Ciera Streeter, director of TCC's Childhood Development Centers.

Streeter urges all students with children ages 3 to 5 to apply.

The center's services are available to any student currently enrolled in TCC in the need of child care. Students can also use financial aid to cover child care costs.

TCC says students can authorize TCC to charge the cost of the child care services to their remaining financial aid, after the cost of tuition, fees and any bookstore charges have been deducted.

Due to a grant from the US Department of Education, TCC can also offer the Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) scholarships, where students with children and financial needs can receive reduced or no-cost child care.

TCC says the centers will provide safe, convenient and consistent child care five days a week, Monday through Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for children 3 to 5 years old.

There will also be an option for after-school and drop-in care available for children up to 12 years old.