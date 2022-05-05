TCC's LEAP program helps high school graduates prepare for college with free tuition, books, laptop

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As high school seniors prepare to graduate in the next few months, they can get a head start on college with Tidewater Community College's LEAP (Learn. Explore. Accelerate. Persevere.) program.

The program, which began in 2021, is for students who earned their high school diplomas or GEDs between January and June of 2022. Once in the program, students will receive a LEAP scholarship to cover the costs of tuition and books.

In addition, students taking six or more credits are eligible to receive a free laptop.

According to TCC, LEAP students can take between 3 and 12 credits during Summer Session. They can then either apply those credits towards their TCC program or transfer the credits to a four-year school.

Summer classes will be held on the following dates:

10-week session beginning May 23, ending August 5

7-week session beginning May 23, ending July 18

7-week session beginning June 6, ending August 1

5-week session beginning May 23, ending July 1

5-week session beginning July 5, ending August 8

Students may also apply to continue at TCC for Fall Semester 2022 and complete up to an additional 12 credits using scholarship funds. Scholarships are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To apply for LEAP or learn more about the program, click here.