Teen group helps with Portsmouth's National Night Out

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – August 2 is National Night Out.

National Night Out is a nationwide community-building campaign designed to promote positive police and community partnerships.

Portsmouth Police Department, along with the City of Portsmouth, and a host of sponsors are teaming up for this year’s event.

One organization that’s participating is called Clean Up The Streets or C.U.T.S. It’s a youth employment program designed for adolescents ages 14-18. It helps teach various skills to teens.

Founder Linwood Williams told News 3 that it’s important to serve and volunteer in the community. He added that volunteering alongside police officers at an event like National Night Out is especially important.

Tuesday morning, the group is setting up and will be ready to greet the public in the afternoon.

Portsmouth is hosting its National Night Out event at Portsmouth City Park from 4 – 8 p.m. and it is open to the public.

Meantime, C.U.T.S. is registering new participants. For more information, click here.

To find other National Night Out events throughout Hampton Roads, click here.