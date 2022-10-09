Teen injured in Sunday afternoon shooting on Ivy Home Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are asking for your help looking for answers after a Sunday afternoon shooting.

Officers responded to the shooting on Ivy Home Road just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. While officers were on scene, police told News 3 an 18-year-old walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. HPD officials said he is expected to recover.

Investigators have determined that the victim was walking in the area when he was shot by someone in a moving car.

There's no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.