Tenants of Newport News mobile home park forced to move seeking help

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Several families at Patrick Henry Mobile Home Park in Newport News are faced with uncertain circumstances after they were told they needed to pack up and leave.

The homes sit behind the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, which owns the land and has decided to shut the park down after they say they can no longer maintain the property.

A notice of termination of lease went out to tenants last week citing the reason to closing the park due to fast-declining infrastructure.

Many families who live in the community have been there for years. Many own their mobile homes and now they fear they’ll soon be homeless because they don’t have the money to move.

The airport is offering to buy the title to their trailer for $2,000 if they move out by the end of May. However, tenants say that’s not enough.

United Way is working with the airport commission to help families as they transition through the closing of the park.

Charvalla West, United Way’s chief operating officer said a lot of residents have unique needs and have pets, adding the lack of housing right now is making it difficult.

United Way brought about 20 local organizations – from government, nonprofits and faith leaders – on Monday to discuss what resources are available for the families and the best way for them to access those resources.