Texture Unplugged conference aims to bridge the gap of inequality in beauty industry

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Beauty and hair professionals from across the nation are joining forces with Hampton Roads salons to bridge the gap of inequality in the beauty industry.

The Texture Unplugged conference - a two-day experience that started Sunday teaching hairstylists and students pursuing cosmetics on how to work on all textures of hair. The event's organizer says that representation matters. Folks attending the conference say they are learning how to diversify their hairstyling techniques.

"Just getting the feel for the different textures of hair which is in the same of the show. Getting the knowledge. Being in the hair industry, you’ll also want to broaden your horizons with any and everything, this is a really good way to do it," organizers tell News 3.

Organizers say more than 300 participants are at the two-day conference. They say their main goal is for people to leave having a broad view of hair.