‘That video just says it all:’ Virginia Beach book store reopens after crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Smith Discount Books is back in business after a car smashed through their storefront back in December.

The store is located at 5237 Providence Road in the Fairfield Shopping Center.

It reopened Friday, May 12 after months of repairs.

Virginia Beach Police say a vehicle crashed through the front of the business and pinned one person between a display cabinet and a bookcase. They report four people were transported to area hospitals.

News 3 is working to get updated details on charges against the driver.

Barry Smith, owner of the store, said it happened shortly before closing and there were customers in the store.

“They were pinned in under the books,” Smith described while watching the surveillance video.

Smith is grateful the injuries weren’t worse. He was not there at the time, but another employee was at the front desk and immediately called for help.

“Someone had to jump over the car, get in the car and turn off the ignition,” added Smith.

Cindy Ciccone was behind the desk when the car barreled into the store. She told News 3 reporter Angela Bohon that the video says it all, but she is very excited to be back.

“You know, it’s just been wonderful to see everybody’s faces,” Ciccone said.

On Monday, quite a few regular customers stopped in to welcome back the store and its employees.