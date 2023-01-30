'That will never be us:' Hampton chief says after Tyre Nichols' deadly arrest video released

HAMPTON, Va - The Hampton NAACP held a rally to call for peace and demand justice for Tyre Nichols. The group says they are taking a stand against police brutality, after the release of graphic video showing the 29-year-old's brutal beating during a traffic stop.

During the rally, Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot called for justice and accountability, saying the footage showing Nichols being beat up should not have happened.

"I can promise you this. As a police chief here, that will never be us. We will stand with you. We will serve you. You will not have a criminal in a police uniform in this city," Talbot said.

Talbot compares Tyre Nichols's death to a significant point in history.

"Emmet Till got killed decades ago. We didn’t get to see that video. We got to see this video," Talbot said.

Community members and the Hampton NAACP gathered in front of Hampton city hall, rallying for justice for Tyre Nichols.

"It seems to look like somebody who is completely vulnerable isn’t protected and isn’t served," Talbot said

The NAACP Youth Council that consists of Bethel High School and Phoebus High School say they are standing in solidarity with Nichols's family.

"We are just so desensitized to the subject because it’s been going on and on for a really long time. It’s time we make a change and really stand in our community and stand together," Nathaniel Giles said.

The five former Memphis police officers have been fired and charged with murder in Nichols's death.

Congressman Bobby Scott says accountability is key.

"These people did not believe they were going to be held accountable and what kind of culture to let that take place. We need to make sure we pass the George Floyd Justice in policing act so that people know they cant get away with thing like this," Scott said.

Scott says the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed through the house and the bill has yet to pass in the Senate.

"You’d have training, accountability. People would know they would be accountable. When they have that kind of situation," Scott said.

Hampton NAACP president Gaylene Kanoyton says Nichols death hits close to home.

"I can’t watch the video. I just can’t. My son is 25 years old. Every time I think about it, I tear up. I called him immediately when it was released just to check on him," Kanoyton said.

Kanoyton says the NAACP will continue to stand in solidarity with Nichols family.