The Art Institute of Virginia Beach is closing for good. Here's why, according to officials

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Art Institutes system is closing all its campuses, including The Art Institute of Virginia Beach, for good.

The for-profit organization once had 50 campuses across the country. Now, its remaining eight locations, including the Virginia Beach campus in Town Center, are permanently closing. The Virginia Beach location is a branch of The Art Institute of Atlanta.

The campuses and their online programs will end this Friday, impacting just around 3,000 students.

School officials say a combination of ownership changes and the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close their doors.

In an announcement posted on their website, The Art Institutes encouraged current students to finish their education at another school, and noted that they’re working with partners to help students transfer.

