The Children's Museum of Va. hosts community resource fair for special needs families

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It takes a village to raise a child, and today the Children's Museum of Virginia bridged the gap between the community and resources that help aid and assist families who have children with special needs.

The Community Resource Fair invited 17 vendors to provide information on their organizations. Services ranged from financial support, self-defense training and sensory-based psychiatric services for kids who are on the autism spectrum.

Vendors had the opportunity to provide information, parental support groups and other resources that may help parents detect if their child may be experiencing intellectual challenges.

In addition to the resources for parents, children also had the opportunity to play at sensory-based stations throughout the museum.

Jack Horner, Owner of Bravo Maritime Group, tells News 3 his organization is helping children ages two to adulthood how to defend themselves mentally rather than physically.

"We teach our younger kids how to become situationally aware and how to have a proper mindset, and we teach them skills and toolsets that they can use in any situation. What makes this even better is my oldest daughter has been working with Special Ed since 9th grade and now she is a high school special needs teacher. She took our program and tweaked it to help out those with disabilities," said Horner.

The event also allowed local organizations to connect with one another and share informational wealth regarding their businesses.

Trisha and Dale Parker, who work with Sharing Your Future Psych, tell News 3 events like this are extremely helpful in today's climate.

"We have an autistic son and when he was diagnosed there wasn't a lot of information or things out there, so therefore my wife and I dedicated ourselves to helping other families who are in the same boat and situation and predicament that we were in. It is a good feeling, not only to help out our own son, but also help out the community at hand," said Dale Parker.

Vendors from the resource fair event include:



Mixed Abilities in Motion with TRDance Center

Victory Junction

Sentara Belle Harbour Therapy

Children's Thearpy Concepts LLC

Shaping Your Future Psychiatry

Brave Maritime Group

Fleet and Family Support Center / Navy EFMP

Marine Corps EFMP and Military School Liason Officers

Autism Therapeutic Services

Families of Autistic Children of Tidewater

Bless My Babies

Autism Society Tidewater Virginia

First Command Financial

Public Command Financial

Public Partnerships PPL

Parent Educational Advocacy Training Center (PEATC)

Boy Scouts of America Tidewater Council

To learn more about The Children Museum of Virginia and other upcoming programs click here.