The City of Norfolk partners with ETC institute to launch survey for residents

NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk needs your feedback on City programs, services, and quality of life. A city satisfaction survey will launch this month with the help of the ETC institute. ETC institute is one of the most prominent forms in the country in the field of local government, research, mail, and online.

Residents will be randomly selected to participate in the survey. If selected, you will receive an invitation by mail with a survey and a prepaid envelope to send back upon completion of the survey. The letter will also include a link if you prefer to complete the survey online.

Each response from the survey is held by the ETC institute to assure confidentiality. All data from the survey will be analyzed by the ETC institute from now until the end of the year.

To ensure the survey reaches each demographic ETC will monitor the distribution of the sample.

The results from the survey will be collected and reviewed by the City of Norfolk and ETC.

Data collected from the survey is expected to be reported to City leadership at the beginning of 2023.

If you did not receive an invitation to share your opinion paper surveys will be available for pick up after October 24. More information about access online and locations to pick up the survey will release this fall.

For more information about the survey, click here.