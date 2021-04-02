The death of a young man gunned down while driving to Elizabeth City remains a mystery

Elizabeth City, N.C. - A young man's life tragically ended after he was shot while driving with two friends. The case remains a mystery three years later.

Nick Dibuono is desperate for answers about who pulled the trigger and killed his 19-year-old son, Josh Dibuono.

“Somebody out there knows something,” said Dibuono.

Josh would have been 22-years-old this year.

Holidays, birthdays and milestones have passed and his family longs for answers.

"We’re doing the best we can. It’s still hard. It’s been three years now and we’re not any closer to finding the people responsible for taking my son's life. This past week was very difficult week,” said Dibuono.

Josh was driving with two friends down U.S. 17 in North Carolina while making the trip to from Hampton to Elizabeth City. Officials said he had communicated with a man online about buying a set of rims for his new truck, but he never meet up with the man. Authorities have told News 3 they do not believe that man to be involved at all and he is not considered a suspect.

Law enforcement say two men in a small red sedan opened fire on Josh’s truck. His friend worked to get control of the car while trying to save him, but it was too late. He died at the scene.

Witnesses said that the suspect was a black male driving a red Dodge Neon. There was also a passenger in the suspect's car. Multiple bullet holes were found along the driver’s side of Josh's vehicle.

Josh’s family is heartbroken especially his dad.

“Just not having him there to greet me when I get home or say goodnight to, it's hard,” said Dibuono, “Even three years later, it still feels unreal that he's gone.”

Leaders with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office said this is an unusual case, possibly road rage, but say there are no suspects.

Josh’s father said he’s is offering his own $5,000 dollar reward for information leading to an arrest in his son's case.

“We take it day by day and we just don’t give up hope that I will get the break we’re looking for,” said Dibuono.

Pasquotank Co. Sheriff’s Officials urge witnesses or anyone with information that may lead to an arrest to contact 𝘾𝙍𝙄𝙈𝙀𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙀 at (𝟮𝟱𝟮)𝟯𝟯𝟱-𝟱𝟱𝟱𝟱.

Witnesses can remain anonymous and may be eligible for another reward through CRIMELINE if the information leads to an arrest.

