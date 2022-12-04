The Gary Sinise Foundation and American Airlines are flying more than 1,900 military families to Disney World

NORFOLK, Va. — The Gary Sinise Foundation hosted a send-off celebration at Norfolk International Airport for families who were boarding the “Snowball Express” to Disney World.

The foundation provides resources to those who have lost a loved one, while they were serving in the United States Military.

The trip is apart of the foundation’s year round empowerment program that provides military children and spouses with workshops, regional events and the annual Walt Disney World trip.

Wayne Anderson, who is the Assistant State Captain for HAMPTON ROADS area of Virginia Patriark tells News 3, that the foundation sends the families in hopes that they can connect and share their experiences while creating life-long memories.

“Just showing the love for these families, that they are cared for, people are thinking about and supporting them, said Anderson.”

Families will fly on 11 chartered American Airlines flights, which are staffed entirely by volunteer flight crews. The charters will make stops in 22 cities across the country with hundreds of participants traveling internationally, including from Guam, Japan, and West Africa.

During the families five day trip, they will have opportunities to connect with one another and honor their loved ones who the lost, while creating relationships in a safe and welcoming environment.

While enjoying an all-exclusive vacation to one of the most magical places on the earth.