The Grinch gives back on Christmas to people in need

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Christmas is a time for spreading joy and spending time with loved ones, but not everyone gets that opportunity.

Bowman's Southern Cuisine and the Bruce Jones Love Ministry gave back to people in need this Christmas to spread some holiday cheer in Hampton Roads.

Sunday, at the corner of Church Street and East Brambleton Avenue, near Norfolk's Young Terrace neighborhood, the Bruce Jones Love Ministry Foundation served and gave gifts to those less fortunate.

"I think Mr. Bruce does a wonderful job. Every holiday he’s out here. I’m thankful. I got my family, my kids. I get to wake up, it’s just a wonderful day," one mother said, who received Christmas gifts for her children.

The family says this Christmas is a bit more merrier because of the generosity.

"A lot of people don’t have it. But when I come out here, I know you got a hot meal to get," another mother said.

Organizers said their goal is to ensure no one goes without this Christmas.

"We’re here on Christmas. A lot of folks choose to be home with their families, but we said no we want to come out here and be a gift to people in this community," Karen Tanner and Bruce Haggerty said.

Across the water in Hampton, at Bowman’s Southern Cuisine, the owner of the restaurant and the owner of Troy Automotive gave away coats, hats, scarfs, and a hot meal.

With temperatures dropping into the teens in Hampton Roads this winter, the owner said he’s helping as many people as possible stay warm.

"I got a nice jacket. The jacket I had on was a medium. They gave me an XL and it fits good. I got a meal, jacket and socks. I’m blessed by that. I’m outside about 75 percent of the time. Either working on trying to find jobs or taking care of business," one Hampton resident said.

The owner, Randy Bowman, is grateful to help others in need.

"The community has supported me and it’s a way that we wanted to give back," Bowman said.

Bowman says he plans to do a Holiday giveaway again next year.