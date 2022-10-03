The Hampton Roads Workforce Council is Developing its First Regional Workforce Training System

NORFOLK, Va. — On September 29, the Hampton Roads Workforce Council announced plans to lead new development and implementation of the Hampton Roads Workforce Training System.

This will be the first structured workforce ecosystem that is focused on building a specific talent pipeline for priority industries.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge funded the project by providing an $11 million grant.

The training system will be centered around five main pillars: aligning regional workforce solutions; attracting new talent to priority industries; training and developing diverse talent to fill open positions; retaining existing talent to upskill the regional workforce; and creating new jobs through increasing the capacity of small businesses.

"For the first time ever, workforce development in Hampton Roads will be truly regional, and fully coordinated, and built to leverage our unique strengths and skill sets," said Shawn Avery, President, and CEO of the Hampton Roads Workforce Council.

The Workforce Council has established partnerships with more than 60 businesses, community-based organizations, and agencies that will help support this effort through talent recruitment, development, and retention; as well as job creation.

With a hyper-focus on advocating for the needs of local small and minority-owned businesses.

They will also work closely with employers to ensure training programs and systems align with current and future job demands in the budding maritime industry.

“This grant will be truly transformative for Hampton Roads’ workforce development system,” said Xavier Beale, Vice President of Human Resources and Trades for Newport News Shipbuilding.

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council will begin implementing the Workforce Training System in three phases- with phase one beginning October 1.

For more information on employment opportunities, training, and potential partnerships visit www.theworkforcecouncil.org.

