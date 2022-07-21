SUFFOLK, VA - The National Weather Service issued an excessive Heat Warning for Southeast Virginia including Suffolk.

Hot weather is expected this week with heat index values reaching up to 110 degrees today, Thursday, July 21.

The Office of Emergency Management advises that prolonged exposure or any strenuous activity can lead to heat-related illnesses that require urgent medical attention.

If you participate in any strenuous activities you are encouraged to follow these tips to deal with the heat:

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned environment, or stay in the shade, if possible.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the sign and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shade or air conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency; call 911 if suspected.

Two Suffolk Public Library locations will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m to 8:00 p.m as designated cooling centers .The centers will offer access to air conditioning, water fountains and restrooms. The two library locations are:

Morgan Memorial Library

443 West Washington Street

North Suffolk Library

2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road

