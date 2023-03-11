Newport News Police Department hosts all-day training for police recruits

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department is actively recruiting dispatchers and police officers to join the department.

As a way to help applicants, the department is hosting all-day trainings to help prospective applicants complete their preliminary tests.

During the weekend, applicants can complete the Physical Agility exams, the written test, the oral communication test and candidate profile summary.

Lieutenant Jessica Collins tells News 3 this weekend event has been shifted to accommodate those interested who may have jobs during the week.

"We found that spreading the testing over two days during the actually work week was difficult to get in applicants to come in, it requires them to take off sometimes two full days of work and that’s not always practical with the way everyone is busy so we said what if we moved it to one day during the week which turned it to let’s try to do one day on the weekend, so people don’t have to take off work,” said Lt. Collins.

They weren't the only ones being recruited, the event also welcomed those interested in becoming 911 dispatchers.

Morgen Tietjens, Captain and Communications Division Commander with the 911 center, tells News 3 the call center is actively looking for someone who is multifaceted and trained in all areas of the division.

"I look for someone who has a servant heart, because we can't teach that, we can teach the basics but we cannot teach people to care. You also have to be able to multi-task as that is crucial to our mission," said Capt. Tietjens.

These weekend trainings will continue throughout the year and those interested in future testing days are encouraged to visit the Newports News Police Department's website.

