The Virginia Department of Social Services is set to release P-EBT benefits on August 25

RICHMOND, Va — The Virginia Department of Social Services received federal approval to issue retroactive Summer P-EBT benefits.

This will be eligible for K-12 students- as food security continues to be a challenge for many Virginia households with school-age children.

VDSS is now offering this temporary assistance to individuals and families in need of nutritional support.

The additional P-EBT benefit will provide approximately $276 million in food assistance to more than 700,000 students.

All school-age children who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision or were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021 - 2022 school year can expect to receive a one-time summer benefit of $391 on their previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT card.

Households that do not have an existing P-EBT or SNAP EBT card will have a card mailed to the address provided by their school within 7 to 10 days of benefit issuance.

Eligible households should also note that federal regulations have changed regarding the expiration of unused benefits on inactive SNAP EBT or P-EBT cards.

Previously, unused SNAP and P-EBT benefits were removed after one year of inactivity.

Benefits will now expire on cards after nine months of no spending activity, as required by federal law.

To retain benefits and maintain an active card status, an eligible food purchase must be made within nine months.

Additional communication and instructions have been mailed to SNAP and P-EBT recipients to further awareness and ensure households are able to make maximum use of these nutrition benefits.

Households that do not qualify for P-EBT benefits and are in need of additional food resources may be eligible for assistance through the following community-based resources:

● The USDA National Hunger Hotline, operated by Hunger Free America

● SNAP households can also utilize the Virginia Fresh Match program

● The Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program

● The Federation of Virginia Food Banks

● 2-1-1 Virginia

VDSS has not received federal guidance at this time regarding the status of P-EBT benefits for the 2022 - 2023 school year.

For more information on benefit status and assistance click here.