Therapy center for children with autism opens in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new center focusing on serving those with autism spectrum disorder has opened in the Lynnhaven area of Virginia Beach.

Golden Steps ABA offers in-home therapy and early intervention services, according to its clinic manager, Ashley Geary.

Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) is a “scientific approach to understanding behavior,” according to Virginia Commonwealth University. ABA can be used to increase behaviors, such as social skills, or decrease challenging or negative behaviors, according to VCU.

"We’re teaching kids how to read, how to open doors, how to use the bathroom," said behavioral therapist Sharlett Lima. “And when you get to reach those milestones, you know that like, 'Wow, I did that. We did that,’ we were able to teach this child something they will carry on for the rest of their lives.”

Lima also explained that therapy services can be for adults too; for example, working on social skills and applying for college.

Geary says many children with autism are eligible for Medicaid, which helps pay for services. Those with private insurance often have co-pays ranging from about $10 to $50 per session until they’ve reached their cap.

Golden Steps ABA does not currently accept Tricare insurance, which serves military families.

Monchea Turner has four children and says her youngest, Dylan, was diagnosed early with ASD.

“All of my kids started talking at about one, and he wasn’t saying too much of anything, so I kind of got scared. I thought at first he could not hear, so I went and got his hearing checked," Turner said.

Dylan has already started receiving ABA services and his mother is seeing signs of progress and hope.

“One of the goals was for him to say ‘Mom,’ and he said it!" Turner said. "I got a feeling if he can say ‘Mom,’ I believe he will talk one day. I don’t know how long it will take or when it will be.”

Virginia Commonwealth University has provided information on ABA. Click here for more information.

Meanwhile, the Autism Society of Tidewater Virginia organizes activities for children and adults with ASD. Click here for more information.

Golden Steps ABA is located at 629 Phoenix Dr. in Virginia Beach.