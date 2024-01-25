There's still time to try Restaurant Week menus in Portsmouth, Newport News

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Are you looking to try a new restaurant, or get a deal at one of your favorite places?

There's still time to take part in two restaurant weeks happening in Hampton Roads.

Portsmouth's Restaurant Week continues until Saturday, with nearly 20 restaurants participating. Diners can head to the restaurants for 2-course lunches, costing $10 or $15, or 3-course dinners, costing $25 or $35.

Newport News' Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, with two dozen restaurants participating. The deals include lunch and dinner menus, with prices ranging from $15 to $50.

