There's still time to try Restaurant Week menus in Portsmouth, Newport News

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Are you looking to try a new restaurant, or get a deal at one of your favorite places?
There's still time to take part in two restaurant weeks happening in Hampton Roads.
Positively Hampton Roads
3 area cities hosting Restaurant Week this week; more than 100 businesses join
Portsmouth's Restaurant Week continues until Saturday, with nearly 20 restaurants participating. Diners can head to the restaurants for 2-course lunches, costing $10 or $15, or 3-course dinners, costing $25 or $35.
Newport News' Restaurant Week runs through Sunday, with two dozen restaurants participating. The deals include lunch and dinner menus, with prices ranging from $15 to $50.
For a list of restaurants participating in Portsmouth's Restaurant Week, click here.
For a list of restaurants participating in Newport News' Restaurant Week, click here.