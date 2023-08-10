'Heard our voices:' Virginia Beach residents celebrate small victory in attempt to preserve wetlands

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A group of concerned citizens in Virginia Beach’s Great Neck area is feeling victorious in a battle to save wetlands. But they know the fight is not over and support is still needed.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Virginia Beach Planning Commission heard from more than 20 residents who said they want to preserve a small lake off Great Neck Road near Millwood Road.

The land is owned by Wycliffe Presbyterian Church.

In a statement to News 3 sent on Tuesday, the pastor of Wycliffe Church wrote:

“We love our neighbors and we look forward to continuing our Christian mission to the community we love well into the future. In order to do that, we find it necessary to sell a portion of our property that is a great expense to the church. Our focus has been and will remain serving our community and God.”

Neighbors said they are understanding of the Church's situation and are okay with some homes being built on the unused land near Great Neck Road. However, they said a local developer plans to fill in the small lake and build on top of the new land. They said they are concerned about the potential development not only because the neighborhood would lose green space, but the lake currently collects large amounts of storm water and minimizes flooding.

Michelle Conti was one of the residents who went before the Planning Commission.

“A change of use is not an entitlement," said Conti. "Just like the neighbors around this area can’t change their use, it’s a reasonable expectation that this use remains the same."

The Planning Commission voted 6 to 4 in favor of not recommending the project as-is.

“It was one of the most empowering moments I’ve ever been a part of to have the community show all their support,” explained Ryan Sully, President of Great Neck Lakes Association which he said represents about 100 homeowners whose property backs up to the lakes.

The matter is expected to go before City Council on September 19.

“This vote, whether it passes, really comes down to City Council,” added Conti. “So, we need our representatives to earn our votes because the budget and storm water control is a big issue for this area, and a lot of them run on that issue. So they need to back that up and not forget us.”

Meanwhile, a petition against building on the wetlands has been created. As of Thursday afternoon, it had approximately 2,500 signatures.