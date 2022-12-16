'They feel safe': VB Boys and Girls Club prioritizes childhood mental health

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Virginia is stepping in to ensure childhood mental wellness is a priority.

The program offers physical and mental health support to children and gives parents some help with after-school care. To end the crisis, the group is helping families learn more emotional regulation skills and giving them access to resources.

The club is Bank of America's newest recipient of the 'Neighborhood building' award which highlights, leadership in the community. With the $200,000 reward, the group said it plans to use the money to change the community for the better by providing a home away from home for the children.

"We change lives sometimes kids aren't comfortable speaking to their own parents but when they come to the clubs, they feel safe, they feel accepted," said Kevin Will, the president and CEO of The Boys and Girls Club.

Within the next five years, the organization is determined to be the change and keep advocating for childhood mental health.

"We're going to use this as a springboard to reach even more children and give them quality access to develop as individuals and we're going to have some exciting announcements coming up in the future and really use this as a springboard to reach even more kids, serve more families," said Will.

The Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Virginia helps kids between the ages of six and 18.

