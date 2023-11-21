'They have no voice:' Newport News nonprofit pairs volunteers with foster children

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — When News 3 first reported on the CASA—Court Appointed Special Advocates—nonprofit in April, the organization was in need of volunteers to be the voice for children in foster care. The program director said thanks to the exposure, they've been able to add to their team.

“We have people who have called us and asked to give donations, we’ve had people who have called to inquire about training,” said Angela Glaspell.

Glaspell works with CASA. Nicole Burn is a volunteer.

“I can’t even begin to explain how much it touches your heart," said Burn. “I always make a difference, even if it’s a small difference, so that’s the payoff.”

The volunteers spend time with the children and their foster families to get a better understanding of the child's needs, then they advocate for them in court.

“They really provide a voice for that child in foster care who often has no voice,” said Glaspell.

She said they still need more. There are around 60 kids in the Newport News foster care system, and only a couple dozen volunteers.

“Being a volunteer is extensive but all you need is heart, a little bit of training, and maybe 10 hours a month and I think we can all do that to give back to a child in need,” said Glaspell.

If you're interested in becoming a court appointed special advocate, click here for more information.