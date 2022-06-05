Third member of local family charged in connection to riots at US Capitol

NORFOLK, Va. - A Chesapeake woman is facing multiple charges in connection with the January 6, 2021 riots at the U.S. Capitol. She is the third person in her family to face charges related to the riots; her father and sister were previously charged.

Karegan Bostic was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in any restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Karegan, her sister Meghan Rutledge and her father Thomas Bostic, Jr. were captured in images of the unlawful activity in and around the U.S. Capitol — taken by Rutledge, other individuals who attended the riots and closed-circuit television.

Court documents say the clothes Karegan was wearing were distinct — a light blue jacket and a tan USA baseball cap. The jacket and baseball cap were unique: the majority of people shown in images and videos of the riots wore dark-colored jackets, and Karegan had the only tan USA hat in images agents viewed.

CCTV images from inside the Capitol show Bostic, Rutledge and a woman wearing the same clothes Karegan was seen wearing in photos from outside the Capitol; videos also show Bostic, Rutledge and the woman investigators believe to be Karegan walking together.

Agents interviewed Karegan at her place of work and showed her photos of the person believed to be her. When she was questioned, Karegan said that she walked into the U.S. Capitol with her father and sister, walked around and walked out.

She also told agents that she did not witness any violent actions, and felt they had been "set up: when they heard about the violence inside the U.S. Capitol after the fact.