Third person arrested in December Portsmouth shooting that killed 17-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A third person has been charged in connection to a Portsmouth shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead in Dec. 2022.

On Wednesday, Portsmouth police announced Analwah Jones, 18, turned herself in to police. She's facing multiple charges including aggravated murder. Police said Jones is being held without bond at the Portsmouth City Jail.

It happened back on Dec. 21 in the 100 block of Sykes Avenue. Police arrived to find a 17-year-old, who has not been identified, with fatal gunshot wounds.

Two other teenagers—a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old—have been charged with aggravated murder in addition to other charges in the case.

Police are still asking anyone with information about this case to call 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.