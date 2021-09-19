'This is a roadmap'; Roc Solid Founder and cancer survivor releases book

NORFOLK, Va. - The founder of a local nonprofit is adding to the ways he's giving back.

Eric Newman is the Founder and Chief Play Officer at Roc Solid, a foundation that builds playsets for kids fighting cancer and delivers "ready bags" when a child is first diagnosed.

As a childhood cancer survivor himself, Newman knows the journey can be tough, but he believes his experiences can help others. Putting pen to paper, he's releasing a new book called "What Hope Looks Like."

"This is a practical way to show them, hey, if you want to love and serve someone in the pediatric cancer community, this is a roadmap for you to be able to follow," he said.

Newman said while the book was in part written for families to plan for "what's next," it can help anyone going through a tough time.

"Really this book is designed for anyone who has gone through some sort of pain in their life and they want to actually put purpose behind the pain, because hope is when your pain meets your purpose," Newman said.

25 percent of the funds will go back into the foundation, meaning more playsets and more "ready bags" for kids fighting cancer.

To date, Roc Solid partners with 60+ children’s hospitals nationwide.