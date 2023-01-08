'This is unbelievable,' Emotions high as community searches for Codi Bigsby

HAMPTON, Va. — The search for Codi Bigsby continues. You may remember the name of the toddler who went missing almost a year ago in Hampton. It was January 31st last year when his father, Cory Bigsby, reported his disappearance and there's still so sign of his whereabouts.

See: (Arrest warrant: Codi Bigsby father admits to leaving children home alone on 'several occasions')

"Yeah, and it's sad. It's coming up on a year and still no answers? Like what is really going on? Like, this is unbelievable," said Klalil Cribb, President of United We Stand.

Emotions were high as the organizations of "Six Women and a Notebook", "United We Stand", and "Building Back Black" came together with locals of the area to leave New Year's gifts at the Codi Fence search around Buckroe Pointe Apartments and other areas nearby.

"No matter where he's at, I'm praying to God that he's alive. But if not, I would like to be able to find Codi so we can give him a proper place to rest because he deserves it," said Nancy Strickland, Founder and President of Six Women & A Notebook.

Members say they are still shocked that the anniversary is coming up and he hasn't been found but they are urging the community to continue getting involved because they will never stop looking for Codi.