'This mission does not stop:' YWCA of South Hampton Roads required to relocate during busiest time of year

NORFOLK, Va. - The YWCA of South Hampton Roads has a new location after the building that housed their old headquarters in downtown Norfolk was sold.

This comes at a tough time, as the organization sees about a 10% increase in families who are experiencing domestic violence between Thanksgiving and the New Year.

"When you talk about organized chaos, we are living in that organized chaos, because this mission does not stop," said Michelle Ellis Young, CEO of the YWCA of South Hampton Roads.

TRENDING: Portsmouth mother charged with murder after taking 5-year-old son to hospital

Ellis Young says the YWCA's mission of eliminating racism and empowering women is a full-time job, and doesn't stop due to moving pains.

"The work we do, we can't just close our doors and rehab this space, it doesn't work like that," she said.

While settling into their new space, the YWCA is also simultaneously serving about 8,000 families and making sure every kid in their care has a toy this Christmas.

"The violence in the community has not stopped, and neither does our work stop...Kids still need to have holiday toys, mothers and fathers still need to have some joy," added Ellis Young.

Now, the YWCA is asking for the community's help to make their new space feel like a true home to women who are experiencing some of the worst moments of their lives.

"This facility has been here since 1979 and so it needs a lot of love," Ellis Young explained. "We definitely need to get these floors done."

The sooner the YWCA can renovate its new space, the sooner it can offer important resources that survivors can't find elsewhere. This includes the YWCA's Forensics Center, which can examine sexual violence survivors in about two hours, whereas a nearby hospital could take up to 12.

"That's where we'll do rape kits and strangulation exams for victims," said Kristen Pine, COO of the YWCA of South Hampton Roads. "When we were downtown, we did lots and lots of cases, right now everybody has to go to Chesapeake which is a haul. So we're really anxious to get this up and running again and be able to provide those services here."

In these situations, the YWCA can provide a trauma-informed approach to care that allows women to feel more comfortable and better supported.

"After somebody is sexually assaulted or strangled, going through this process and getting the evidence off their bodies is traumatic," explained Pine. "So we want to do it as quickly and as trauma-informed as we can."

YWCA organizers say the new facility does offer several positives, like an extra 3,000 square feet.

"When we were in plume we were on two separate floors but now everyone is on the same floor which really builds morale and rapport," said Ellis Young.

But the renovation process has barely begun, and due to the YWCA's continuous case-load, it could take a little while.

So they're asking for the community's help. You can make a financial donation here.

Organizers are also asking if anyone can donate flooring, paint, or any other interior work.

But in the meantime, members of the YWCA say they will put up with the dust and clutter to ensure their clients will have a Merry Christmas.

"Our team members are still showing up every day to make sure the work gets done," said Ellis Young. "So even in the chaos, there is still a calmness that allows us to feel like we're contributing to peace on earth."

The YWCA's new facility is located at 606 West 29th St in the Park Place area of Norfolk next to James Monroe Elementary School.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, the YWCA offers a 24/7 crisis hotline at 757-251-0144.