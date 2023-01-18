'This was meant to be:' VB grandmother helps homeless teen find the right path

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Various agencies in Hampton Roads work to help those experiencing homelessness, but one, in particular, assists young adults ages 18 to 24.

StandUp for Kids has been around since 1990 and is a national non-profit organization dedicated to ending the cycle of youth homelessness.

Mark Stevens is a volunteer and director of StandUp for Kids in Virginia Beach.

On Jan. 25, Stevens will be helping with the “Point-in-Time Count,” which according to the city, gives a snapshot of the community’s homeless population. In order for cities to receive federal funding for programs that work with those experiencing homelessness, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires an annual count.

StandUp for Kids not only serves hot meals at the Oceanfront but employees and volunteers work hard to connect with young adults who Stevens says are often hesitant.

“It’s a population that’s underserved and a lot of time, missed. They’re uncomfortable coming out and working with adults because adults are usually the ones that let them down,” Stevens explained.

The group stays busy.

“We had three calls yesterday from within the Virginia Beach school system. Kids who are turning 18, parents are having difficulty with the youth, the youth having difficulty with the parents or the parents might be incarcerated,” Stevens said.

Stevens recently got involved with a case involving an 18-year-old man. He noticed a post on social media from Virginia Beach resident, Heidi Gibson. She encountered the teen on the streets on Christmas Eve and decided that she needed to help. She paid for him to get a hotel room for a few nights but knew he would need further assistance.

“This young man was put in front of me, and I don’t think I would have been able to sleep for several nights if I had not taken him and put him in a warm place,” said Gibson.

StandUp for Kids is working with the teen who we’re keeping anonymous for privacy reasons. He’s currently staying at a shelter, and workers met with him on Wednesday to try to get him into permanent housing and assist with job placement.

Prior to that, Gibson said members of the community stepped up and helped pay for more nights in the hotel for the young man and even cooked him meals.

"The village, the community, it was all about how they stepped in to continue the help," said Gibson. "And that was amazing."

Stevens and Gibson have kicked off a collection of donations for the teen and other youth. They’re accepting warm clothes and blankets at Zero’s Subs located at 632 Virginia Beach Boulevard near 17th Street.

For more information on StandUp for Kids of Hampton Roads, click here.