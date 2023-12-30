Thousands expected as Virginia Beach readies tenth 'Last Night on the Town' New Years event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Parts of Columbus Street were already shut down on Saturday, as construction crews built the stage for the Resort City's tenth "Last Night on the Town" New Year's Eve event.

Crews were also seen putting the light-up Beach Ball together, which will drop at midnight on New Year's Day.

Jeanne Evans-Cox, Executive Director for the organizing Virginia Beach Central Business District Association (CBDA), says thousands of people are expected for the countdown to 2024.

She tells News 3 she's getting more response about the celebration than normal, having sold out of VIP tickets in just three days.

“There’s really a lot of enthusiasm about celebrating and I think that has a lot to do with it. Obviously, the weather and the celebration of New Years anyway is a fun time, but I think people really are at a point where they feel comfortable," Evans-Cox said Saturday.

Last Night on the Town will feature several music acts, including headlining alternative-reggae band The Movement.

The schedule begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday with family-friendly activities at the Virginia Beach Town Center fountain, before moving to the staging area of Columbus Street at 8.

Evans-Cox says area streets will shut down as close to the event as possible and police will be on site to keep the area secure.