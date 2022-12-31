Thousands expected to be at Norfolk Scope Arena for New Year's Eve block party

NORFOLK, Va - New Year's Eve, a night full of fun festivities and celebrations, is just hours away. One of the largest arenas in Hampton Roads, The Norfolk Scope, will be having a night filled with R&B music.

People in downtown Norfolk said they're looking forward to attending.

"We're so excited. That’s how we’re going to celebrate New Year’s," Josie Jackson and Shelia Francis said.

"What are you all most looking forward to?" News 3's Leondra Head asked. "Singing my heart out. It’s going to be a good time. I want to turn and have fun bringing in the New Year. Everyone loves R&B and it’s always a vibe," Jackson and Francis said.

The New Year's Eve block party will be held inside the Scope.

"You have the music that ranges from back then to current and everyone’s having a good time. It's safe fun," Leon Rothwell, one of the R&B Block Party organizers, said.

This will be the third R&B block party hosted this year in Norfolk.

"It’s a family reunion vibe," Rothwell said.

Organizers said seven DJs will be performing for a crowd of close to 3,000 people.

Norfolk police will be in place to provide security. In the past, organizers have managed to host successful large-scale events while keeping attendees safe.

The New Year's event at the Scope Arena starts at 8:30 p.m. Organizers say they have plans to make this an annual tradition.