Threat, deemed not credible, made to Virginia Beach middle school over the weekend; student to be disciplined

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A student made a threat to Independence Middle School over the weekend, the school's principal announced.

In a message to families, Principal Kenneth Vaughan said after being investigated by Safe Schools and Virginia Beach Police, the threat has been deemed unsubstantiated and that no evidence was found to support it.

The student will be disciplined in accordance with Virginia Beach City Public Schools' code of conduct.

Vaughan said school administrators are aware that "some speculation about the incident is being circulated on social media," he asked parents to talk to their children about being "responsible digital citizens" and to think twice before they post, as "threats of any kind are not acceptable and will lead to real consequences."

School was held Monday.

News 3 learned of the threat to Independence Middle after Camden County School officials say the Camden County Sheriff's Office received a report that a group of students at Camden Middle School were planning to attack several other students. The threat came in Friday, and Camden Middle was closed Monday.

Principal Vaughan's message to families can be read in full below:

Thank you for your understanding and support of Independence Middle School. I look forward to seeing your child in school Monday. Principal Kenneth Vaughan, principal of Independence Middle School

