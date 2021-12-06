Camden Co. school closed Monday after reported threat against students

CAMDEN Co., N.C. - Camden Middle School was closed Monday after the Camden County Sheriff's Office received a report that a group of students were planning to attack several other students on campus.

According to Camden County Schools, the report came in Friday.

School officials say the sheriff's office was able to identify all of the students involved and assess the threat, which they deemed to be credible.

All of the families involved were notified. No students were hurt, the school district says.

Due to the fact that this is an active investigation involving minors, Camden County Schools was not able to share any more information.

School is anticipated to be held Tuesday, but school officials will confirm that with families Monday.

Below is the message sent to all families with students in the school district:

There will be a parent meeting to discuss the situation in the Camden Middle School auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

