Three hurt in house fire near Downtown Suffolk

Firefighters in Suffolk were called to this burning home on Lake Kennedy Drive early Saturday morning.
Posted at 8:52 AM, Sep 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-03 08:52:56-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Three people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a fire broke out at a home near Downtown Suffolk.

Firefighters say they received the call to Lake Kennedy Drive shortly after 1 a.m. and found three people outside of a burning home.

Fire Chief Michael Barakey tells News 3 the three individuals were treated on-scene and later taken to the hospital to be evaluated further.

At the same time, firefighters started measures to get the flames under control, which crews say took around 30 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

