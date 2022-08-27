Watch Now
News

Actions

Three injured, including firefighter, in Suffolk house fire

Sleepy Hole fire suffolk
Suffolk Fire & Rescue
Sleepy Hole fire suffolk
Sleepy Hole fire suffolk
Posted at 5:06 AM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 05:06:37-04

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue says two people may not survive following a house fire early Saturday morning. A firefighter was also injured and treated by paramedics at the scene.

Fire Chief Michael Barakey says crews were called to the home on Sleepy Hole Road in the Driver section of the city a little before 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, two adults were already outside the home suffering critical burns, the chief said in a release. Paramedics then provided advanced life support and the two patients were ultimately taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While treating the patients, firefighters say the fire became "well-involved" and one firefighter was hurt during the response. News 3 is told that firefighter was treated and evaluated by paramedics.

Chief Barakey tells News 3 the fire was under control by 2:30.

Suffolk fire marshals are investigating the cause of the flames.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

download (4).png

News 3 Everyday Hero

Vote Now: Everyday Hero Humanitarian Award!