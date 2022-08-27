Three injured, including firefighter, in Suffolk house fire

SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue says two people may not survive following a house fire early Saturday morning. A firefighter was also injured and treated by paramedics at the scene.

Fire Chief Michael Barakey says crews were called to the home on Sleepy Hole Road in the Driver section of the city a little before 1 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, two adults were already outside the home suffering critical burns, the chief said in a release. Paramedics then provided advanced life support and the two patients were ultimately taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

While treating the patients, firefighters say the fire became "well-involved" and one firefighter was hurt during the response. News 3 is told that firefighter was treated and evaluated by paramedics.

Chief Barakey tells News 3 the fire was under control by 2:30.

Suffolk fire marshals are investigating the cause of the flames.