Three people selected as finalists for vacant Kempsville District seat on Virginia Beach City Council

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Three people who are vying to fill the vacant Kempsville District seat on the Virginia Beach City Council have been selected as finalists for the position.

After presentations and interviews of the nine candidates who applied, council members have selected Naomi Estaris, Rocky Holcomb and Amelia Ross-Hammond as finalists.

The city council has scheduled a special session for Thursday, August 12 starting at 4 p.m. to allow for public comment on the finalists. The meeting will be held in the City Council Chamber at City Hall, located at 2401 Courthouse Drive. Application materials for the finalists can be found here.

After the public comments, city council will recess and convene a closed session for discussion; then, they will return to the chamber, certify the closed session and then appoint the representative for the Kempsville District.

The seat became vacant on July when Councilwoman Jessica Abbott resigned due to medical reasons. State law authorizes the city council to fill the vacancy until a special election can be scheduled, which will likely be in November 2022.

