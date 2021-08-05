Three things to do this weekend: August 5, 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We're starting the weekend early, because something big is happening Thursday night in Virginia Beach. It's the return of live music at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater as Jason Aldean takes the stage. There are still tickets available for the show, which is part of his Back in the Saddle Tour. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

First Fridays is coming back to Downtown Norfolk! Granby Street will turn into a big street party Friday evening with live music, shopping, food and drinks. The big difference this year is that you can buy alcoholic drinks from the participating restaurants on Granby Street in a to-go cup and take them with you on the street. The party gets started at 5:00 p.m. Many streets around the downtown area will be closed beginning Friday afternoon.

If you want to sweat off what you eat and drink Friday night, there are some fun races happening Saturday morning. There's a 5K, 10K and 15K road race, and a quick fun run for the kids too. This is in Olde Towne Portsmouth. There is a discount on registration that ends today.