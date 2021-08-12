Three things to do this weekend in Hampton Roads: August 12, 2021

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It's time to start thinking about fun! Here are three things to do with your family this weekend across our area.

1. High-flying action in Virginia Beach - The Atlantic Coast Kite Festival returns to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend. You can watch the pros fly their fancy kites, fly your own and even enter the best kite contest. It's free to attend the festival, which runs both Saturday and Sunday between 10th and 20th Streets.

2. Live music returns to Portsmouth - Music is returning to the Atlantic Union Bank pavilion Saturday night. "Blackberry Smoke" is bringing the sounds of Georgia to Portsmouth. There are still reserved and lawn seats available. The music starts at 8 p.m.

3. A fun run through ODU - The Big Blue 5K race is back. Saturday morning, you can run around the campus of Old Dominion University before crossing the finish line at Kornblau Field. There's also a 1K for the kids and a tailgate party at S.B. Ballard Stadium after the race.